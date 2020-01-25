Michel invites to EU Council

*Following the meetings held at Sherpa level, I have decided to call a special meeting of the European Council that will begin on 20 February 2020″ reads letter of the EU president Charles Michel, inviting the EU leaders to the Council.

*The time has come to reach an agreement at our level on the Multiannual Financial Framework.

*Any postponement would create serious practical and political problems and jeopardise the continuation of current programs and policies as well as the launch of new ones.

*I am fully aware that these negotiations are among the most difficult ones we have to face. But I am also convinced that with common sense and determination we can strike a deal that will benefit all Europeans.

*To achieve this, all sides will need to demonstrate a spirit of compromise. I count on your support in this respect.

*In the coming days I will consult with you before tabling an overall proposal in view of the February meeting, which will be prepared in the usual fashion.*

[The #UK] economy is bigger than the 18 smallest #EU countries combined. In economic terms, the EU will shrink from 28 members to ten. On a purely fiscal level, the loss of Britain's contribution will have huge implications for the EU's budget. https://t.co/P7dQQFN93r — Catallaxer (@catallaxer) January 25, 2020