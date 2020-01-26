Moscow: seven Chinese hospitalised
Seven members of a tourist group from China were hospitalized in Moscow with high fever, Interfax news agency reports with reference to an informed source.
“The tour group stayed in one of the capital’s hotels. After deterioration, seven people were hospitalized with high fever, ”the source told reporters. According to him, at the moment, other visitors to the hotel are examined by doctors, all are urgently taken tests.
World Health Organisation published hygiene recommendation to avoid contamination with coronavirus,