Moscow: seven Chinese hospitalised

Seven members of a tourist group from China were hospitalized in Moscow with high fever, Interfax news agency reports with reference to an informed source.

“The tour group stayed in one of the capital’s hotels. After deterioration, seven people were hospitalized with high fever, ”the source told reporters. According to him, at the moment, other visitors to the hotel are examined by doctors, all are urgently taken tests.

VIDEO: Residents of Wuhan, the epicentre of China's virus outbreak, flock to pharmacies as the city and surrounding areas are placed under quarantine pic.twitter.com/nTEpJUYh5s — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 25, 2020

World Health Organisation published hygiene recommendation to avoid contamination with coronavirus,

WHO’s risk assessment of the new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation has not changed:

🔺very high in #China🇨🇳

🔺high at the regional level

🔺moderate at the global level WHO’s situation report 25 January 2020 https://t.co/HpjfIe2p7d pic.twitter.com/9FjyRCMxJd — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 25, 2020