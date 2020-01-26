Russia-Bulgaria diplomatic raw

Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office reported on its website on January 24 that pre-trial probes involving two Russian diplomats as part of an espionage case had been launched.

Moscow said Russia reserves right for tit-for-tat measures after diplomats’ expulsion from Bulgaria:https://t.co/I1jDQ0rfZc pic.twitter.com/jjLt0tIANW — TASS (@tassagency_en) January 25, 2020

Diplomats from Russian Federation who were declared personae non gratae in Bulgaria on January 24 have left that country, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Bulgaria told TASS News agency.

“The Russian diplomats left Bulgaria on Sunday,” the spokesman said.

Russia regards this step by Bulgarian authorities as openly unfriendly and provocational, and also at odds with constructive relations between 🇷🇺and 🇧🇬 and the traditional mutually respectful bilateral ties. We reserve the right to take retaliatory steps.https://t.co/xZE45cug3j pic.twitter.com/VnjfHzDxFs — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) January 25, 2020

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said that one Russian diplomat had been declared persona non grata and one Russian embassy’s technical staff member had been declared an undesirable person. Both were given 48 hours to leave the country.

Following the incident, the Russian foreign ministry underlined that Bulgarian side had not presented any evidence to reason the decision to expel the Russian diplomats.

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats for espionage one week after the Swiss expose two Russian “plumbers” as spies in Davos. I’m sure this is the tip of a much larger Russian espionage iceberg. https://t.co/QeOxdjW7CV — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) January 26, 2020

The Russian Foreing ministry warned that they reserved the right for symmetric response.

Russian diplomats declared personae non grata leave Bulgaria – embassy:https://t.co/K1OvcOirtD pic.twitter.com/2eMHT9brM1 — TASS (@tassagency_en) January 26, 2020