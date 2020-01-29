MEPs give consent to Withdrawal Agreement

In Brussels Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have overwhelmingly gave their terms of the UK’s departure from the EU.

The European Parliament gives its consent to the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU. The UK will leave the EU at midnight CET time on Friday 31st January. pic.twitter.com/70c3qKW541 — Jaume Duch (@jduch) January 29, 2020

MEPs ratified the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49 following an debate highly charged with sentiments and vivid human emotions.

#Europarl #MEPs overwhelmingly gave consent to Withdrawal Agreement #WA, and president Sassoli signed letter pic.twitter.com/OofLzeaH6K — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) January 29, 2020

After the vote, MEPs marked the UK’s exit by singing Auld Lang Syne, is a Scots-language poem written by poet Robert Burns in 1788, and set to the tune of a traditional folk song. It is well known in many countries, especially in the English-speaking world, its traditional use being to bid farewell to the old year at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. By extension, it is also sung at funerals, graduations, and as a farewell or ending to other occasions.

Several British MEPs said they hoped the UK would return one day although Eurosceptics, including the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage, used their final speeches to phrase the departure from the EU.

After 25 years of fighting for independence, this is my final contribution in the European Parliament. We were told to leave with our British flags, and that's exactly what we did. pic.twitter.com/cBfycWfsN7 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 29, 2020

The UK is due to leave the bloc at 23:00 GMT on Friday. The Withdrawal agreement (WA) is expected to be signed off in Brussels later.

The @Europarl_EN is ready to cast the final vote on #Brexit. This is the last plenary session in which our British colleagues will be by our side in this Chamber. Follow the vote LIVE ⬇️ https://t.co/p8DLHsU9Bq — David Sassoli (@EP_President) January 29, 2020

Some MEPs have marked the occasion with songs – others wore “always united” scarves. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told the UK: “We will always love you.”

MEPs stand in applause for Lib Dem Martin Horwood who has a go at saying "we will be back" in at least 8 EU languages pic.twitter.com/jXVZwlLvGw — Mehreen (@MehreenKhn) January 29, 2020

Ratification of the Withdrawal agreement, agreed by the UK and EU in October, was not in doubt after it easily cleared its committee stage last week.