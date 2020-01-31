EU-UK future relations unclear

While the United Kingdom leaves the European Union juridically, it remains a member in all but name until the end of 2020. Britons lose vote in the decision-making process in Brussels, and their political representation in the European Parliament.

Lundi, la @EU_Commission présentera sa proposition pour les négociations.

Nous voulons le meilleur partenariat possible avec le Royaume-Uni. Mais il est clair qu’il y aura toujours une différence. Appartenir à l’Union européenne compte. L’Union fait la force. #NewBeginnings 🇪🇺🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/as9qNGZh0D — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 31, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is confident of clinching a new trade agreement with the EU during a transition period that begins from February 1 and runs until the end of 2020.

Today I had the chance to say ‘au-revoir’ but not ‘adieu’ to Chloe and George, the last trainees from the UK 🇬🇧 @EUCouncil Farewell – we will meet again! #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/kv7Lkopl1l — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 31, 2020

However mindful that Britain remains subject for now to EU rules and regulations over which it has no control- and Brexit was sold to voters as ‘taking back control’ from Brussels – Johnson has ruled out extending the transition period beyond this year.

Tonight at 10pm I’ll be giving an address to the nation, which you can watch on my Facebook page: https://t.co/ido2hy9GGX — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2020

The United Kingdom accounts for about 15% of the EU’s economy and is its biggest military spender, and the City of London is the world’s international financial capital. But the United Kingdom’s economy is worth about $2.7 trillion while that of the EU is currently worth $18.3 trillion.

11pm tonight marks the point of no return. Once we Leave, we will never rejoin the European Union. Time to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/KXQ4f2hTDu — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 31, 2020

At present there are two ways of constructing the future relationship EU-UK relationship: seeking closer alignment with the EU, or on contrary distancing from Europe, setting eyes of the Commonwealth, and the globe.