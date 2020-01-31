Macron laments Brexit “shock”

Britain’s exit from the European Union was made possible by the “lies uttered” during the June 2016 referendum campaign but also because Europe has not changed enough, Emmanuel Macron said on January 31, this Brexit must constitute “a historic alarm signal” for the EU. (Image: archive).

À minuit, pour la première fois en 70 ans, un pays quittera l’Union européenne. C'est un signal d'alarme historique qui doit retentir dans chacun de nos pays. Message sur le Brexit : pic.twitter.com/JdUn8rhuCp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 31, 2020

“This departure is a shock, it is a historic alarm signal which must resound in each of our countries”, declared the president of the Republic in a televised speech diffused less than six hours before the effective exit of the Great Brittany from the EU at midnight (23:00 GMT).

“We must remember at all times what lies can lead to in our democracies,” he continued.

C’est un jour triste. Mais c'est un jour qui doit nous conduire à procéder différemment, à bâtir une Union européenne puissante, efficace, qui parvienne à vous convaincre davantage et à retrouver le fil de cette histoire qui fait de l’Europe une aventure unique et irremplaçable. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 31, 2020

“This Brexit is possible, has been possible and will come into effect in a few hours because we have too often made Europe a scapegoat for our own difficulties, because also we have not changed our Europe enough. We need Europe more than ever “, said Emmanuel Macron.

“I am aware that Europe can only continue to move forward if we reform it in depth, to make it more sovereign, more democratic, closer to our fellow citizens and therefore also simpler in its daily life and that we succeed in rebuilding a clearer European project for all of you. ”