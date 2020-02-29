Idlib: Greece veto of NATO statement

The Permanent Mission of Greece to NATO vetoed a statement that the Alliance was preparing to issue in support of President Erdogan, following the recent killing of 33 Turkish troops in ongoing operation in Idlib, Greek newspaper Vima reported, refering to their own sources. (Image: social media)

The Foreign minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias, issued direct instructions to representatives to use a veto if the text of the joint statement does not include a Greek proposal to refer to compliance with the March 2016 EU-Turkey declaration on refugees and migrants.

Full support to the Greek government's measures on the borders with Turkey. We want more resources to defend the EU's external borders. Turkish authorities must respect the agreements and the rules. Helping #idlib victims does not mean accepting illegal immigration to Europe. https://t.co/lEsc5CRSRg — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) February 29, 2020

President Erdogan vowed to allow refugees to travel to Europe from Turkey, and as a result thousands of migrants stuck on the Turkey-Greece border have clashed with Greek police, protecting exterior EU borders.

Greek police fired tear gas at people who have amassed at a border crossing in the western Turkish province of Edirne, some of whom responded by hurling stones at the officers.

Refugee flow to #Greece is coordinated by Turkish Intelligence Agency MIT with first push deliberately coming out of refugee holding centers. People were taken to buses in the middle of night, transported to the border areas. This one from Aydin in the western part of #Turkey pic.twitter.com/BLaWiQ3xhm — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 28, 2020

The clashes occurred after Ankara announced it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe following the death of 33 Turkish troops in northern Syria in battle for Idlib.