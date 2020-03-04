COVID19: Italy wine fair cancelled

The novel virus outbreak has heavily disrupted daily life in Italy’s most affluent and productive regions, with schools closed and many public events canceled including world famous fashion shows and top-flight football matches.

We would like to advise all our followers that Vinitaly 2020 has new dates:

14-17/06/2020

Vinitaly, one of the world’s largest wine fairs that is held annually in the northern city of Verona, announced on March 3 it was postponing the 2020 edition from April to June.

Industry lobby Confindustria forecast on March 3 that the economy, which was already teetering on the edge of recession before the outbreak, would contract in both the first and second quarters of this year.

National Health Institute chief Silvio Brusaferro urged Italians to wash their hands frequently, remain at least a meter apart, refrain from hugging each other and avoid crowded places.

