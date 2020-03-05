EU-UK «ambitious partnership »

Michel Barnier (pictured) , the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, sets out points of convergence and divergence following the first round of negotiations. Here is the translation from original in French:

An agreement with the #UK will be difficult, but possible. A lot more work needs to be done. Looking forward to seeing @DavidGHFrost in London on 18 March. My closing remarks following the 1st round of negotiations 🇪🇺🇬🇧 — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 5, 2020

“This new negotiation aims to build – or rebuild – an ambitious partnership, after Brexit, with this great friendly and ally country that is the United Kingdom.

We must rebuild everything, on new legal bases.

So we started this work in a serious and constructive way:

with David Frost, who leads negotiations on the British side;

and with the two negotiating teams.

These teams, exceptional by their size and their competence, are made up of experts representing:

on the British side, the various ministries and departments concerned, and

on the Union side, 22 Directorates General of the European Commission, the External Action Service, and the General Secretariat of the Council.

I would like to sincerely thank all of these people for their work, their professionalism and, above all, for the cordial and constructive spirit they have shown over the past few days.

And I would like to personally thank President Ursula von der Leyen and her cabinet for the trust and support they have shown me”.