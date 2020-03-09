Germany willing to shelter children

Government is seeking a “coalition of the willing” to shelter migrant children across Europe. The EU is searching for way to avoid the second wave of the 2015 refugee crisis while thousands of migrants gather at Greece’s border. (Image: social media).

Germany has signaled its willingness to take a portion of some 1,500 migrant children in Greek refugee camps, government officials said. https://t.co/SSKZlrl7wh — DW News (@dwnews) March 9, 2020

Germany is prepared to take in “an appropriate share” of the neediest refugee children hosted in overcrowded Greek migrant camps, Berlin officials said on March 9.

The official underlined that they are prepared to take children together with “a coalition of the willing” along with the other EU countries.

The announcement from the government came after Chancellor Angela Merkel met with members of her coalition government to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Greece including already existing situation in the migrants camps.

At present the crowds of migrants have been gathering along the Greece-Turkey border following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcement Turkey borders were open to refugees seeking to cross into Greece.

German plan is set to help between 1,000 – 1,500 children identified as being particularly in need. This means either unaccompanied children under the age of 14 or children in need of urgent medical assistance. However no clarifications of methods of establishing real age of children were presented publicly. So far in absence of documents humanitarian organisations register age of migrants on bona fide basis without any further verifications. This practice has opened a broad gate of abuses, when young men of 25 years, and older registered as minors.

After Turkey failed to break through the Greek border and blackmail Europe into a better deal, it is time to start deescalation. A precondition for any additional EU help should be to stop all support to illegal border crossings & move people away from the border #StandWithGreece https://t.co/qdutvBB9po — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) March 9, 2020

The Europeans discovered gross abuses in hosting refugee system when a Somalian “child refugee” stabbed a Swedish social worker to death. In the cause of prosecution the assailant has been identified to be at least three years older than the declared age of 15.

Alexandra Mezher, 22, was killed (25.01.2016) after she tried to break up a knife fight at an child migrant centre where she worked in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Educated to care for children Mezher herself had expressed concerns to her family about being the guardian for “big powerful guys aged up to 24“.

#120db: The Muslim Somalian migrant who murdered asylum worker Alexandra Mezher in Sweden The migrant had claimed to be a minor, but after it was revealed that the Somalian was in fact an adult he was put on trial for her brutal murder. pic.twitter.com/th4mx2RVpX — Alexander Еdbом (@alexanderedbom) February 1, 2018