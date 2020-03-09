Erdogan requests aid for migrants

“We had tonight a meeting with President Erdoğan. A few days after my visit in Ankara, it was important to have this occasion to exchange our views on different topics related to the relationship between Turkey and the European Union. And of course, the first topic we discussed is the implementation of the deal between the European Union and Turkey on migration. We had the occasion to share our different opinions about the implementation of this deal a few years after this agreement” said the EU Council president Charles Michel.

Tonight we meet with President @RTErdogan in Brussels. We need an open dialogue to see how we can implement our #EUTurkey statement on migration. We will also discuss the situation in the region, especially in #Syria and how the EU can contribute to stability. pic.twitter.com/Bcl4yLUz92 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 9, 2020

“It is also very important to share with you that we will debrief the member states. We consulted a lot the member states the last days. It was, of course, necessary in order to inform them, in order to listen to the member states and to their concern regarding the different topics we have to discuss with Turkey. We will debrief the member states and it will also be the occasion later with the member states, after this process, this High-Level Political and technical process, between Turkey and the European Union through Josep Borrell and his counterpart in Turkey. It will also be the occasion to have, again, a political dialogue at the level of president Erdoğan in the next days and in the next weeks in order to continue this process of information and consultation of the different member states” Michel continued.

President @RTErdogan met with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. pic.twitter.com/bKOPD2gObu — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) March 9, 2020

“We also had the opportunity to explain the difference for the European Union between the means which are paid and disbursed, because the procedures are accomplished and the projects carried out, and the means which are committed, ie reserved in the case of the six billion euro envelope that was mobilized in connection with this agreement. This is a first point. Second point: we also had the opportunity to discuss security issues in the region, especially in Syria, and to highlight our mobilization in support of any political solution to bring more stability, but above all to highlight the the great humanitarian concern we have in Idlib, as well as on the border between Turkey and Syria. And the possible mobilization of the European Union to try to provide support in this area” Michel underlined.

Today's meeting with @RTErdogan is an important step in the right direction.

Both Turkey and the EU need to work on the full implementation of the #EUTurkey statement on migration to de-escalate the situation. pic.twitter.com/jdkCXHwzQC — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 9, 2020

However President Erdogan did not participate int he final press-conference, and some commentators assessed the meeting did not pass as foreseen, ending by abrupt departure of Turkish delegation.

Tonight's EU-Turkey meeting ended abruptly, with #Erdogan walking out of talks. The two sides cannot agree what it was they agreed in 2016 #migration deal. Both sides are now spinning. Did EU shut down Turkey's "blackmail"? Or is Erdogan rightly insisting EU help with refugees? pic.twitter.com/xDMLzfB31z — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) March 9, 2020

The experts pointed at the talks failure, indicating that the positions of the parties are too far away to reach any rapprochement, especially responding to President Erdogan’s request to open Greek borders to let the migrants to pass further to the other European countries. In 2016, the EU struck a a financial arrangement with Turkey that prevented displaced Syrians from entering the EU via Greece in exchange for six billion euro aid. The agreement, although criticised by many, for time being has helped to stop Europe’s biggest refugee influx since World War II. It is unclear if Erdogan has accepted the explanations of the EU side on delays of transfers of six billion migrant funds to Turkey. In line with his previous strategy Erdogan continued to request visa-free travel to Europe for Turkish citizens.

Talks between Erdogan and the EU over the fate of refugees in Turkey ended in failure Monday https://t.co/D1kQQeSzDQ — Bloomberg Middle East (@middleeast) March 9, 2020