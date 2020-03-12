COVID19: EU disapproves US travel ban
“The Corona virus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.
The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.
The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus” said in a joint statement presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen with the Croatian Presidency, reacting on US travel ban related to COVID-19.