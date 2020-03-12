COVID19: EU disapproves US travel ban

“The Corona virus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.

President Trump on not consulting European leaders on travel ban: "We have spoken to some of them prior to…When they raise taxes on us, they don't consult us." pic.twitter.com/5lt9IVIUfR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2020

The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.

The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus” said in a joint statement presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen with the Croatian Presidency, reacting on US travel ban related to COVID-19.

The EU is taking strong action to limit the spread of #COVID19. Read full joint statement ↓ — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 12, 2020