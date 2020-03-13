Everest closed for climbers

The “roof of the world” Mount Everest has been banned for climbers for the rest of the expedition season because of the coronavirus outbreak, announced Nepal government after the meeting on the issue of COVID19 precaution measures.

#BREAKING Nepal suspends all Everest expeditions due to #coronavirus: government pic.twitter.com/bR1nVfsynf — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 13, 2020

The expeditions who already received the climbing permits from 14 March until 30 April are facing abrupt cancellation. The measure did not come as a surprise, because

China had already cancelled expeditions from the northern, Chinese-controlled, side of the mountain.

The Chinese authorities have closed the north side of Mt #Everest for this spring season. More: https://t.co/dRTRyxm6aY #Everest2020 pic.twitter.com/mVue36DXFP — Everest Today (@EverestToday) March 11, 2020

“We have decided to halt all tourist visas until 30 April,” said Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“As of now, all issued permits and permits yet to be issued for the 2020 Everest season will be cancelled.”

The officials also advised foreigners who were unable to avoid coming to Nepal from 14 March to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

#Everest #coronavirus Nepal has made the decision to close down Everest too. In light of the strategies that have been successfully employed to to combat the virus, I fully support this choice despite, it putting my dream of climbing Everest on hold. https://t.co/IQimkCihXe — Andrew Hughes (@andrewhughes727) March 12, 2020

Most climbers come from the US, India, China, Russia, UK, Japan, and South Korea – and are a major source of revenue for the Nepalese government, purchasing trips for an average amount from $30 000 to $70 000 per person, dependent on additional services provided by local companies.

#Nepal has halted climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation said https://t.co/lDWpBtZK31 #Covid_19 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 13, 2020

According to the Kathmandu Post, Nepal earns $4m (£3.1m) only by issuing Everest climbing permits every year, aside from wider tourism revenue.