Sassoli: lack of coordination in face of COVID19

“Europe is correcting the selfishness and lack of coordination between national governments in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Today the extraordinary meeting of the European Council gave the green light to the Commission’s proposals, also indicated by the European Parliament, to tackle the spread of the virus and help countries in need. Savid Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, expressed himself in a Delcaration.

“Finally, we are showing a real sense of solidarity: preferential lanes for the passage of medical equipment, defending the free movement of goods in the EU, and the first important economic support for our families and businesses. A united Europe, willing and ready to act, is finally on the field to tackle this dramatic challenge. We are a European family – nobody will be left alone and nobody will have to act alone. The European Parliament is ready to do its part to protect the lives and livelihoods of all our people. We will not give up living as Europeans.”

