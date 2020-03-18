COVID19: Venice welcomes swans

In times of COVID19 pandemic Venice, one of Italy’s most famous tourist attractions, which usually receives visitors throughout the year, notices some positive effects of the imposed quarantine.

Swans in Murano and Burano making the most of the current calm, clear water in the canals #Venice #Murano #Burano pic.twitter.com/TpBcdgaBUB — City Wonders Ltd. (@City_Wonders) March 15, 2020

Right now, though, the whole country is under lockdown as coronavirus continues to spread, and locals in Venice have pointed out that the water in the city’s canals has become much clearer, with small fish visible swimming around, and swans enjoying calm.

#Venice is never silent. There are bells and waves and the screeching of gulls. We stand in solidarity with our friends behind doors. Know that we admire you resilience and honor your strength.

Grazie Marco Contessa for the beautiful reminder, that Venice is never silent. pic.twitter.com/6ukXpikERP — Dream of Venice (@DreamOfVenice) March 17, 2020

Several internautes have uploaded photos to a Facebook group called Venezia Pulita (Clean Venice), attracting comments from many users worldwide.

This was a picture taken of the Venice canals just last summer. Just look how dirty it looks pic.twitter.com/IhjxHQFqaX — Jack (@NotLacazette) March 17, 2020

The coronavirus crisis arrived, initially cutting short the February Carnival, which traditionally opens the tourist season. Now, along with the rest of Italy, the entire city is in lockdown, with restaurants and bars shuttered, hotels closed, flights and international trains suspended. Although many locals enjoy the view of swans and fish, the Venetians whose livelihoods rely on tourism express concerns about the situation.

Following the measures taken in #Italy to contain the #coronavirus , the water of #Venice city is so clean ! 😁 pic.twitter.com/8Al5rW5EXL — 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕁. 𝔽. 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕖 (@ThierryJFT) March 17, 2020

Some hope that the Draconian measures of the government will deliver the desirable effects soon, and tourists will be allowed in the city in August.

Mother Earth is slowly recovering from us. Snapshot of #Venice pic.twitter.com/X6S5MzkbdX — Jacob Schot (@Schot_Capital) March 17, 2020

Instead of cancellation the Biennale of Architecture has made a decision to postpone its opening from May until August to give an opportunity to the visitors to re-schedule the trip instead of reconsidering their visit to Venice.

BREAKING NEWS The start of the Architecture Biennale Venice has been postponed to August! It will now take place from 29 Aug to 29 Nov 2020. The official news can be found on the Biennale website. As soon as we have more information about our meeting point, we will let you know. pic.twitter.com/CbxnTrx1Aw — POINTS of contact (@POINTSofcontact) March 10, 2020

Planning art shows always begins months in advance, and with the important heritage Venice has as an artistic and cultural city which stays a magnet for generations to come, however it is increasingly difficult for the businesses, dependent on tourisme to make ends meet.

The Imperial College COVID report is being discussed. But a major takeaway from it will likely survive discussion: the human cost of a pure mitigation strategy is inacceptable, whilst a pure suppression strategy is unsustainable over time (thread) — Jean Pisani-Ferry (@pisaniferry) March 18, 2020