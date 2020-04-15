Hermitage cats enjoy fame
Russian media monitoring company, Medialogia has prepared a list of the most popular cats on Russian social networks in the period of the COVID-19 confinement, with Hermitage cats making the top of the list, TASS news agency reports.
The Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, has shot a video about the life of feline residents of the museum during the self-isolation period. All of them are being cared for by the Hermitage employees and cat food producing companies, acting as their sponsors. All felines are up for adoption. In the period from April 1 to April 10, the museum’s fluffy residents have been mentioned 58,900 times on Russian social networks.
From 50 to 70 rat-catching cats roam basement of the Hermitage, also appearing on the neighboring embankment and square. Their population is regulated by sterilisation to avoid territorial disputes. In recent years, the cats of the Hermitage have become a popular tourist attraction.
The media monitoring company has counted all mentions made on Russian social media, taking into account the social media outreach of every user.