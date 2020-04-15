Hermitage cats enjoy fame

Russian media monitoring company, Medialogia has prepared a list of the most popular cats on Russian social networks in the period of the COVID-19 confinement, with Hermitage cats making the top of the list, TASS news agency reports.

Hermitage cats among most popular felines on Russian social networks:https://t.co/uzXJGefuD1 pic.twitter.com/rypLASly4O — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 14, 2020

The Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, has shot a video about the life of feline residents of the museum during the self-isolation period. All of them are being cared for by the Hermitage employees and cat food producing companies, acting as their sponsors. All felines are up for adoption. In the period from April 1 to April 10, the museum’s fluffy residents have been mentioned 58,900 times on Russian social networks.

The #Hermitage #cats – a pride of Hermitage #Museum in #StPetersburg since 18th century🐈Their duty is to catch rats and mice in the basement of museum🐭. They often appear in main halls and become the object of attraction of visitors📸 pic.twitter.com/O3f0sPeJxe — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) February 25, 2020

From 50 to 70 rat-catching cats roam basement of the Hermitage, also appearing on the neighboring embankment and square. Their population is regulated by sterilisation to avoid territorial disputes. In recent years, the cats of the Hermitage have become a popular tourist attraction.

The media monitoring company has counted all mentions made on Russian social media, taking into account the social media outreach of every user.