Hermitage cats enjoy fame

Posted on by Leave a comment

Russian media monitoring company, Medialogia has prepared a list of the most popular cats on Russian social networks in the period of the COVID-19 confinement, with Hermitage cats making the top of the list, TASS news agency reports.

The Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, has shot a video about the life of feline residents of the museum during the self-isolation period. All of them are being cared for by the Hermitage employees and cat food producing companies, acting as their sponsors. All felines are up for adoption. In the period from April 1 to April 10, the museum’s fluffy residents have been mentioned 58,900 times on Russian social networks.

From 50 to 70 rat-catching cats roam basement of the Hermitage, also appearing on the neighboring embankment and square. Their population is regulated by sterilisation to avoid territorial disputes. In recent years, the cats of the Hermitage have become a popular tourist attraction.

The media monitoring company has counted all mentions made on Russian social media, taking into account the social media outreach of every user.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s