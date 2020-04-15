Ukraine jet crash probe continues
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renied media reports claiming that Iran is allegedly insisting Ukraine to drop legal action regarding the case of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane that was by accident destroyed near Tehran in January, confirming that talks on the crash investigation continue.
“Media reports about Iran’s memorandum should be viewed as … media reports. Negotiations are continuing. We are working to get black boxes. The key for us is to establish justice, pay compensation to families, and ensure accountability in accordance with international law”, Kuleba wrote on Facebook.
On April 15 earlier in the day , media reported that Iran sent a memorandum of understanding that would oblige Ukraine and families of the victims of the crash not to pursue judicial action against Tehran in return for compensation and revealing contents of the jet’s black boxes.
Last week, during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Kiev Larisa Galadza, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 plane could be returned to the country.