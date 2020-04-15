Ukraine jet crash probe continues

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renied media reports claiming that Iran is allegedly insisting Ukraine to drop legal action regarding the case of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane that was by accident destroyed near Tehran in January, confirming that talks on the crash investigation continue.

While #COVID19 is first priority for most countries right now — Ukraine wants to make clear that, despite the pandemic, “Ukraine will in no way allow Iran to escape responsibility for flight #PS752 crash” (On Jan 11, Iran admitted its had accidentally shot down the Boeing 737) pic.twitter.com/A3V2Gy0OEj — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) April 7, 2020

“Media reports about Iran’s memorandum should be viewed as … media reports. Negotiations are continuing. We are working to get black boxes. The key for us is to establish justice, pay compensation to families, and ensure accountability in accordance with international law”, Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

On April 15 earlier in the day , media reported that Iran sent a memorandum of understanding that would oblige Ukraine and families of the victims of the crash not to pursue judicial action against Tehran in return for compensation and revealing contents of the jet’s black boxes.

Kiev refutes reports on #Iran's proposal to end probe into downing of Ukrainian jet https://t.co/8UM7jqhWvN — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 15, 2020

Last week, during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Kiev Larisa Galadza, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 plane could be returned to the country.

Passengers and crew members who were killed in a plane crash in Tehran were mourned around the world, including by staff from Ukraine International Airlines and residents of Canada, where many of the victims were from. https://t.co/SAXwFFo0GT pic.twitter.com/PV8bYaKBlN — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2020