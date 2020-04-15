Switzerland travel restrictions till June

Health Minister Alain Berset said that he was pleased with people’s behaviour in Switzerland, respecting the lockdown during the Easter period.

There will be no passenger*allowed to enter Switzerland by air until June 13th. Travel restrictions have been updated today and are available on IATA Timatic tool. (*)Exceptions apply as hereunder and subject to permanent change. pic.twitter.com/6efw12PO7k — dpts.org (@followdpts) April 12, 2020

In addition to the measures, along with the continued flattening of the curve of new Covid-19 infections in Switzerland, Berset indicated that the country would start relaxing the measures soon.

Is this the end of the lockdown? According to @Blickch, @alain_berset made this plan:

→ 27.4.: Hairdressers, beauty salons, garden centers, hardware stores

→ 11.5.: Primary schools, all stores (clothing etc.)

→ July/August: Gastronomyhttps://t.co/TDaTjCmGVQ #CoronaInfoCH — English Coronavirus updates for Switzerland (@CoronaEnglish) April 15, 2020

“It didn’t go too bad and so we need to thank everyone for that. As we said, this is not the moment to travel or take holidays – for example in Ticino – and as we saw, people have abided to the rules”.

“I’m happy about that – we’re asking a lot from people at the moment, it needs to be said.”

Berset reasserted that the country needed to remain humble as vulnerable people will continue to be affected until there is a vaccine. Until a vaccine was found, there is a need to abide by the rules and to keep proper hygiene, Berset said.