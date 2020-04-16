NATO Stoltenberg adresses COVID19 crisis

The alliance’s defence ministers met on April 15 to discuss the long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left 1,878,489 infected globally, according to the latest estimates by the World Health Organisation (WHO) release.

#NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg says Allied military forces have delivered ⤵️ 1️⃣ +100 supply missions flown 🛫

2️⃣ 25 field hospitals 🏥 built

3️⃣ +25,000 treatment 🛏 added

4️⃣ +4,000 military medics deployed

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been holding a press conference via a secure video link in Brussels Headquarters following an extraordinary meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers.

The ministers discussed measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and its long-term ramifications following a slow-down of infection rates in member nations.

Another topic on the agenda concerned coronavirus-related disinformation.