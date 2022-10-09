China prepares party Congress

Brussels 09.10.2022 China’s Communist Party opened Sunday, October 9, a meeting of senior members who will make final arrangements for its twice-a-decade congress where leader Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as party general secretary.(Image: illustration)

The VII plenary session of the ruling party’s XIX-th Central Committee, which is expected to run for around four days, will discuss a draft work report to be delivered by Xi at the Congress, due to start October 16, and finalise plans for China’s top leadership for the next five years.

