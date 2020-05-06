MEPs to debate Schengen future

Members of European Parliamennt (MEPs) will debate with Commissioner Johansson on issues of the future of the border-free Schengen zone, common migration and asylum policy and security in the context of the pandemic.

Future of the border-free Schengen zone, common migration & asylum policy and the EU's security strategy in the context of COVID-19: @EP_Justice MEPs to quiz @YlvaJohansson, Thursday from 14h20.

All details here ➡️https://t.co/CnPps9KiJ7 — LIBE Committee Press (@EP_Justice) May 6, 2020

In a debate in the Civil Liberties Committee on Thursday afternoon, MEPs will try to clarify how the Commission plans to ensure that temporary controls on the internal borders, reintroduced following the COVID-19 outbreak, are lifted in a coordinated manner. In a plenary resolution adopted on 17 April, the Parliament stressed that “border controls and restrictions on movement must remain proportionate and exceptional… all freedom of movement should be re-established as soon as it is deemed feasible.”

Our analysts have come up with a very useful map to track the temporary restrictions put in place throughout the EU, Schengen Area and the UK to deal with #COVID19 #stayathome pic.twitter.com/3D5kCPYAt4 — Frontex (@Frontex) March 26, 2020

The much-awaited proposal on a new Pact for Asylum and Migration will also be raised with Ylva Johansson, as well as the situation of migrants and refugees at the EU’s external borders and on the main migration routes.

#COVID19: For reasons of public health and order, the temporary restriction of non-essential trips from third countries to the #EU and #Schengen associated countries is extended until May 15. https://t.co/2WFmVXKKRk — Spain MFA (@SpainMFA) April 21, 2020

MEPs will also look at the general security situation in the EU, in relation to the pandemic. In a report published in March, Europol warned that criminals are already adapting their modus operandi in view of COVID-19 and engaging in new criminal activities.

Yesterday I met (video) with almost 30 civil society & social partner orgs.

We discussed how to strengthen recognition of the role people with migrant backgrounds have played in #covid19 crisis and should play in economic recovery.

My statement here:https://t.co/7jtPuLKoG6 pic.twitter.com/ZQZdeU5Qda — Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) May 6, 2020