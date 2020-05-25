EU-EEA discuss Green Deal

The members of the EEA Council discussed, via video conference, the overall functioning of the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA Agreement) and the effect of COVID-19 on the internal market.

The members of the EEA Council also held an orientation debate on the European Green Deal, with the participation of Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission.

In the margins of the informal meeting of the members of the EEA Council, the ministers held an informal exchange of views on the EU-UK negotiations with Michel Barnier, Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK. The ministers also discussed the external dimension of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lastly, the members of the EEA Council adopted a joint statement addressing the following areas:

– response to the Covid-19 pandemic

– cooperation in the EEA

– political dialogue

– withdrawal of the UK from the EU and the EEA Agreement

– development of the internal market

– incorporation of EEA-relevant EU acts

– European Green Deal

– EU programmes

– EEA and Norway Financial Mechanisms

The meeting was chaired by Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia. The EEA EFTA side was led by Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, who was accompanied by Katrin Eggenberger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein, and Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

