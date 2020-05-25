COVID19: Europe gradually lifts restrictions

A number of European countries are further lifting their restrictions on May 25, Monday:

#Venice and #Mestre are deserted, hotels are in trouble:

10% have already been put on the market. The other hotels are waiting for the resumption of low-cost flights, but some might not reopen,"

––Enrico Tantucci

Gyms and swimming pools reopen in Italy, except in the hardest-hit region of Lombardy. The country has the third-highest recorded death toll from the virus worldwide.

Spain’s two biggest cities, Madrid and Barcelona, both move into phase one of the country’s 3-phase lockdown lifting plan. People can now gather in small groups, while bars and restaurants can serve customers outside. Other parts of the country move to phase two – meaning beaches, businesses and public areas can open more extensively.

Madrid, Barcelona y Castilla y León entran en la fase 1 y la mitad de España, en fase 2. Un total de 11,7 millones de habitantes podrán abrir la puerta de su casa y salir a tomarse una caña en una terraza y ver a los amigos o a la familia

Ferry services in Greece resume to all islands and ports, as the government hopes to boost domestic tourism. Cafes and restaurants are also reopening in the country from Monday.

Bars repent in the Czech Republic – the country with the highest per capita beer consumption in the world – as the country enters its final lockdown easing stage.

As well as restaurants, cafes and pubs, the doors are also reopening at primary schools, zoos and castles.

From May 29 to June 1 you can visit #Prague Castle rooms for FREE