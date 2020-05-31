JCPOA: EU regrets U.S. ends projects in Iran

“We deeply regret the U.S. decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project. These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities” reads the Joint statement by spokespersons of the High Representative of the EU and the Foreign Ministries of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the JCPOA.

“We are consulting with our partners to assess the consequences of this decision by the United States.

“The JCPOA is a key achievement of the global non-proliferation architecture and currently the best and only way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme. That is why we have worked continuously with the aim of ensuring the full and effective implementation of commitments under the JCPOA, in particular the return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments without delay”.

The Trump administration has ended the sanctions waivers that made possible to Russian, Chinese and European companies to do work at sensitive Iranian nuclear sites, following a conflict between Iranian hard-liners and a more rigorous insiders of the U.S. government, according to U.S. officials and documents obtained and refered to by The Washington Post.

