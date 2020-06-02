Jane Goodall change diet lessons of COVID-19

Today, the legendary ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall told an EU audience of nearly 1,300 participants that we are responsible for the current pandemic. Covid-19 and the climate crisis are together delivering a clear message that the health and wellbeing of people, animals and the environment are interdependent.

"More grain is grown worldwide to feed the cattle meant for meat production, than for human consumption. While we have millions of people suffering from starvation" – Jane Goodall — Partij voor de Dieren (@PartijvdDieren) June 2, 2020

Dr. Jane Goodall spoke at the webinar ‘Pandemics, wildlife and intensive animal farming,’ organised by Compassion in World Farming. The event featured an introduction by EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, and was co-hosted by seven Members of the European Parliament from key political groups.

"We have brought this on ourselves & it's because of our absolute disrespect for animals & the environment" As we encroach on wild animal habitats, animals & people are pushed in closer contact – diseases spillover to human beings. @JGIBelgium #JGoodallOnPandemics pic.twitter.com/WeG22YeMGi — Compassion in World Farming EU (@CIWF_EU) June 2, 2020

“Highly intensive farming systems have created an abundance of food but in Europe, at least, there is also significant waste and at times also animal suffering. These phenomena deeply worry me. The parts that don’t work are ethically questionable and socially and environmentally unacceptable. Our citizens expect more and we will deliver a better balance to ensure that farming practices are sustainable and food is affordable. Animal welfare is among my priorities. It has always been a concern to me, an issue close to my heart” Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said.

“We will constantly support sustainable farming and breeding practices as an alternative to intensive industrial farming and I am sure that, together with the Member States, with the support of our citizens, we will achieve significant and lasting progress in this aspect” Janusz Wojciechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture, said.

“All animals matter, every animal is an individual just as every human being is an individual and all are deserving of our compassion, respect and care. They have personalities, minds and feelings and they feel pain. However, destroying nature and exploiting animals in intensive “factory” farms shows complete disregard towards life. This has consequences for us all, as we have clearly seen in the Covid-19 pandemic” Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE, Founder – the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, said.

“I hope the Covid-19 pandemic wakes us up! We are responsible for this; we need to treat animals better. We have come to a turning point in our relationship with the natural world. One of the lessons learnt from this crisis is that we must change our ways. Scientists warn that to avoid future crises we must drastically change our diets and move to plant-rich foods. For the sake of the animals, the planet and the health of our children let us move forward into a wise, sustainable and compassionate future” Dr Jane Goodall added.

Some Friday Food for Thought: "it's time to envision a more resilient and sustainable food system, one that doesn’t commodify sentient life"https://t.co/mTO8feIWi6 pic.twitter.com/dLXkZzPrWa — Jane Goodall 🇨🇦 (@JaneGoodallCAN) May 29, 2020

“Coronavirus has served as a pertinent reminder that, for the wellbeing of people tomorrow, urgent action is needed today to end factory farming. Without ending the viral ‘hothouse’ that is keeping large numbers of animals caged, cramped and confined in conditions that allow viruses to mutate, the next pandemic could be just around the corner. In the war against invisible enemies, never has there been a more potent reminder of why protecting people means protecting animals too” Philip Lymbery, Global CEO of Compassion in World Farming, commented.

Why Ending Factory Farming is Key to Post-Covid Sustainability

I encourage the EU to seize this moment to reset the place of animals in society

To end the caged farming of animals

To set clear and challenging targets for reducing meat and dairy consumptionhttps://t.co/2q7YPlcbgd — Philip Lymbery (@philip_ciwf) June 2, 2020