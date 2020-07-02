Amsterdam Red Light district reopens

Amsterdam’s Red Light district has reopened after coronavirus pandemic shutdown, with sex professionals and clients having to observe new sanitary rules to prevent contamination.

Sex workers in Amsterdam's Red Light district will be required to wear gloves and masks https://t.co/2baNI8LN2U — Evening Standard (@standardnews) July 1, 2020

The Netherlands ordered all brothels closed in mid-March and had originally planned to keep them shut until September, but recently changed the date forward as Covid-19 cases dropped.

The workder of the district are glad to be back to work, Dutch media reports. Many of sex-services faced financial problems during long periond of forced lockdown.

VIDEO: Brothels reopen in Amsterdam's red light district. Amsterdam's red light district is cautiously reopening for business following three months of #coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/ghhGRuQwVh — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 2, 2020

Dutch deputy Prime minister Hugo de Jonge said that a “new phase in the approach to coronavirus begins” but urged people to remain vigilant, and respect strict sanitary norms.

The Netherlands legalised prostitution in 2000 and sex workers have to register with the local chamber of commerce and pay income tax. Around 7,000 now work in Amsterdam, manily in the historic Red Light district according to official statistics.