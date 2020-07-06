Russian journalist Prokopyeva fine «unjustified»

“On Monday 6 July, a Russian court found prominent journalist, Ms Svetlana Prokopyeva, guilty on charges of justifying terrorism after having stated in a radio programme that a terrorist attack at an FSB building was linked to the social and political situation in Russia, and that the incident was a result of the State’s ongoing restrictions on political and civil liberties. She has been ordered to pay a substantial fine, which we consider unjustified” reads the statement by a spokesperson of the European External Action Service on the sentencing of journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva in Russia.

“The prosecution of Ms Prokopyeva is testimony to the ever-shrinking space for independent journalism and civil society in the Russian Federation over recent years. Incidents of intimidation, threats and violence against journalists are frequently reported, while the fundamental freedoms of expression and freedom of the media in the country are repressed and severely curtailed, including through politically-motivated arrests and court proceedings such as the one against Ms Prokopyeva. Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democratic societies, which can thrive only if citizens have access to reliable information and can make informed choices. We expect the Russian Federation to uphold its international and domestic obligations and ensure that journalists are able to work in a safe environment without fear of reprisal”.

Photo of the day in Russia: Journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva leaves courthouse in Pskov after being found guilty of justifying terrorism in a column that lambasted the government. Prosecution wanted 6 years; she faces $7K fine and plans to appeal. https://t.co/OsErlJdbCM — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) July 6, 2020

“The EU reaffirms its determination to defend press and media freedom, as well as all human rights, within its borders and worldwide”.

Светлана Прокопьева признана виновной, суд приговаривает её к штрафу в размере 500 тысяч рублей Ноутбук конфисковали в пользу государства. Запрета на журналистскую деятельность нет. Подробнее: https://t.co/jZzfbQQ34r pic.twitter.com/CiG2SuQy51 — Эхо Москвы (@EchoMskRu) July 6, 2020