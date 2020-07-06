Borrell on travel restrictions for Turkey

“Turkey is not only a close neighbour for the European Union, especially for some Member States – it is clear it is a closer neighbour to Greece than to Portugal for example, or Ireland – but it is a key partner, it is a candidate country for accession, and the fact that we in Europe discuss extensively and frequently about Turkey just reflects the importance that we attach to this relationship” said the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell, at the press conference following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Çavuşoğlu in Ankara, Turkey.

Honest discussions today with @MevlutCavusoglu and @tchulusiakar on key issues affecting EU-Turkey relations. Current situation is far from being ideal. We need dialogue to avoid further tensions. I will discuss the way forward at @Europarl_EN and with Member States at next #FAC pic.twitter.com/yx7Qy03BWd — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 6, 2020

“The advantage of our talks, dear Minister [[of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu], is that we can talk openly, frankly, in a constructive approach. Because currently the situation is far from being ideal. There are many serious issues that require our immediate attention. I want to change for the best the dynamics in our relationship because I believe that we have a mutual interest to get out of this situation and chart a new and positive trajectory, avoiding any kind of incident that could spark more troubles.

“First, the Eastern Mediterranean is a key region for Europe. It is time to tackle this, in order to create a way forward, conductive to confidence building, dialogue, good neighbourhood relations, stability and security. And this cannot be done by unilateral actions but requires cooperation and dialogue.

Turkey: Remarks by HR/VP @JosepBorrellF at the press conference following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs @MevlutCavusoglu . https://t.co/j9ZGVWDnKH — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) July 6, 2020

“The COVID-19 requires cooperation, unhappily it has not been the case worldwide, there is more confrontation than cooperation, but among us we should try to look for more cooperation than confrontation. I will have also the opportunity to discuss with the Minister of Defence [of Turkey, Hulusi Akar]. We are going to talk about the deterioration of the situation in the Aegean Sea, in the Eastern Mediterranean and what it means for EU-Turkey relations…

“…Let me just say that I understand the preoccupations of Turkey about the travel restrictions. I just want to say that Turkey has not been included in this list because we are adopting a progressive lifting of the travel restrictions on non-essential inbound travel. Only 15 countries have been selected to be part of this list, the approach that the Commission’s services in charge of these issues has followed is based on objective criteria related primarily to the health situation. These criteria are objective, applying them is not a mechanical exercise, it involves some qualitative judgement that is not set in stone. It will be revisited at least every two weeks, taking into account the evolving health situation.

Turkish FM, Çavuşoğlu and high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles held a press conference on Monday. He gifted Borell a disinfectant named "BOREL" a boron-based sanitizer produced by Turkey's state-owned mining company. pic.twitter.com/XWIT2bkaG9 — ANews (@anewscomtr) July 6, 2020

“Moreover, not being on the list does not mean a complete travel ban. Citizens and people with an essential reason to come to Europe should be allowed to travel. As I said at least every two weeks we are going to reassess the situation according with the data provided by the health authorities of the states with which we would like to open our borders as soon as possible”.