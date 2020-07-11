Borrell «regrets» Hagia Sophia transformation

«Hagia Sophia has a strong symbolic, historical and universal value. Turkey has developed a well-established tradition of cultural conservation as well as a recognised tradition of intellectual and cultural openness. The ruling by the Turkish Council of State to overturn one of modern Turkey’s landmark decisions and President Erdoğan‘s decision to place the monument under the management of the Religious Affairs Presidency, is regrettable. As a founding member of the Alliance of Civilisations, Turkey has committed to the promotion of inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue and to fostering of tolerance and co-existence» reads the text of the declaration of the top EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

Ruling by Council of State & decision by @RTErdogan on #HagiaSophiaMosque is regrettable. 🇹🇷 as founding member of Alliance of Civilisations @UNAOC has committed to promote inter-religious, inter-cultural dialogue, fostering tolerance & co-existence https://t.co/UWddWceppL pic.twitter.com/gdQxZnl4IQ — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) July 10, 2020

Unlike the French Minister of Foreign Affaris Jean-Yves Le Drian, Borrell continues to name the Christian baslilque by its Turkish name «Hagia Sophia» while French diiplomacy is refering to the site under its original name «Saint Sophia». The EU diplomacy position also differs, while pointing to universal, historic, and cultural value, omitting the religious symbolism of the basilique for Orthodx Chrisitanity.

Turquie – Sainte-Sophie – Déclaration de Jean-Yves Le Drian, ministre de l’Europe et des affaires étrangères (10.07.20) https://t.co/DHDZdAI3zm — Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) July 10, 2020