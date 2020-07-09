Paschal Donohoe new Eurogroup president

The Eurogroup today elected Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform of Ireland, as President of the Eurogroup, in line with Protocol 14 of the EU treaties.

I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the #Eurogroup. I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination pic.twitter.com/9k8EQfWSJa — Paschal Donohoe (@Paschald) July 9, 2020

The new President will take office as of 13 July 2020 and will serve a two and a half year term.

Congratulations @Paschald on your election as Eurogroup President. I look forward to working with you! Also my thanks to outgoing President @mariofcenteno for our excellent collaboration and for your contribution to Europe. pic.twitter.com/lD5hnhxbsP — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) July 9, 2020

The first Eurogroup meeting under Paschal Donohoe’s presidency is currently planned for 11 September 2020.

Paschal Donohoe was appointed Minister for Finance of Ireland in June 2017.

The #Eurogroup elects @Paschald as its new President. He will replace @mariofcenteno as of 13 July 2020. Read the press release 👇 — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) July 9, 2020

The Eurogroup is an informal body where ministers of euro area member states discuss matters of common concern in relation to sharing the euro as the single currency. It focuses in particular on the coordination of economic policies. It usually meets once a month, on the eve of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.