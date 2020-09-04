NATO condemns Novichok attack on Navalny

The North Atlantic Council met on 4 September 2020 to address the assassination attempt on Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny. Germany briefed Allies on the toxicology findings of their specialist laboratory. “There is proof beyond doubt that Mr. Navalny was poisoned using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Germany briefed Allies on their specialists' findings in the poisoning of Alexey Navalny. All NATO Allies condemn this attack. We call on Russia to provide complete disclosure of the Novichok programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and to cooperate with an impartial, international investigation.

«…North Atlantic Council has just met to address the appalling assassination attempt on Alexei NavalnyGermany briefed Allies on the findings of their specialist laboratory. There is proof beyond doubt that Mr. Navalny was poisoned using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group.The use of such a weapon is horrific» Stoltenberg said, addressing press in online conference.

«All Allies today were united in condemning this attack.Any use of chemical weapons shows a total disrespect for human lives, and is an unacceptable breach of international norms and rules. NATO Allies agree that Russia now has serious questions it must answer.

The Russian government must fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on an impartial, international investigation.Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable and brought to justice. We also call on Russia to provide complete disclosure of the Novichok programme to the OPCW. Time and again, we have seen opposition leaders and critics of the Russian regime attacked, and their lives threatened. Some have even been killed.

So this is not just an attack on an individual, but on fundamental democratic rights.

And it is a serious breach of international law, which demands an international response.

We wish Mr. Navalny a full and speedy recovery.

Our thoughts are with him and his family.

Allies will continue consultations and consider the implications of this incident.

With that I am ready to take your questions».

AMENDED: Earlier in Berlin Chancellor Angela Merkel made a statement, concerning Alexey Navalny poisoning with Novichok group military chemical agent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel stated: "It's clear that Alexey Navalny is the victim of a crime. The intent was to silence him. I condemn this in the name of the whole government to the greatest possible extent."