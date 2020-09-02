EU condemns Novichok attack on Navalny

“The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny“,read the text of the Russia: Statement by the head of the EU diplomacy Josep Borrell on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny addressed to Russia.

Russia: Statement by High Representative/Vice-President @JosepBorrellF on the poisoning of @navalny.https://t.co/jYqdrPBmj8 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 2, 2020

“The toxicological analysis carried out by a specialised laboratory of the German armed forces proves that Mr Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade chemical nerve agent of the “Novichok” group, developed by the Soviet Union and later, Russia. The use of chemical weapons under any circumstances is completely unacceptable and a breach of international law.

“It is essential that the Russian government investigates thoroughly and in a transparent manner the assassination attempt of Mr Navalny. Alexei Navalny’s case must not go unresolved. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

“We are grateful to the staff of the Charité – Universitätsmedizin hospital in Berlin for their treatment of Mr Navalny and wish him a prompt and full recovery.The European Union will continue to closely follow the issue and discuss its implications”.

