Taliban launches multiple attacks

Widespread fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban was reported in 18 provinces across Afghanistan on September 12 while the delegates from representing the state and militants started the peace negotiation talks in Doha, Qatar. (Image above: illustration, MoD Afghanistan courtesy).

The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that the Taliban launched attacks on Afghan security forces in 18 provinces since last night.

However the majority of the assaults were reported from Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Ghor, Badghis, Herat, Ghazni and Uruzgan provinces.

Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement said that as part of a goodwill gesture, they have on released 22 Afghan soldiers in Helmand province.

Local officials in northern Afghanistan said that last night the Taliban launched attacks in Balkh and Jawzjan provinces.

Fighting was also reported in Faryab:

“The Taliban today attacked the security forces in Shireen Tagab district, but no casualties were sustained by the security forces. In recent days, the Taliban had no military victories on the battlefield,” said Naqibullah Fayeq, the governor of Faryab province.

“The Taliban want to show their military power during the negotiations, they want to show that if you do not accept our demands, then we have the capacity to attack at any time and at any place,” said Lotufullah Mashal, a former spokesman for the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

The Taliban also launched attacks in the following provinces: Ghor, Badghis and Herat.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Taliban group launched attacks on Afghan security and defense forces in over 15 provinces of the country, but the Afghan security and defense forces repelled the Taliban’s attacks and inflicted heavy losses on the group,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

Attacks were also reported in provinces Uruzgan, Kunduz and Helmand.

“The armed opponents launched attacks on the security and defense forces, but the Taliban were repelled by the Afghan Air Force, which resulted in the killing of at least five Taliban fighters,” said Riaz Rabbani, the head of the Kunduz provincial council.

“Armed opponents launched attacks, but the Afghan security and defense forces repelled the attacks,” said Zargai Ebadi, a spokesman for the Uruzgan governor.

Afghan civilians sincerely hope that a ceasefire is announced in the intra-Afghan talks.

The opening ceremony for intra-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents began in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, September 11, launching the start of negotiations aimed at ending two decades of war. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) with a recitation from the Quran, followed by opening comments by Qatar’s foreign minister.

Major players in the process, including Afghanistan’s peace council chairman Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Taliban leader Mullah Baradar Akhund, and U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo are also scheduled to speak. The opening ceremony for talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents began in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, September 12, marking the start of negotiations aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians. The 19-year conflict is also the United States’ longest overseas military action, vexing three successive presidents. President Trump administration invests a lot of efforts in achieving the peace agreement between the Afghan government and Taliban before November 3 elections in the United States.

