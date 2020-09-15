SOTEU: Leyen delivers State of Union

Ahead of September 16 debate on the State of the European Union, lead MEPs will discuss the European Union’s priorities and react to questions and ideas from citizens. (Image: archive, Ursula von der Leyen).

One year ago, we made Europe a promise: to be bold whenever we saw the need for action. We could not have foreseen the year ahead.

But we adapted to historic circumstances.

Let’s take stock of our achievements and look to our future → https://t.co/DtGx7l9t5V #SOTEU pic.twitter.com/jOc8XBQMIC — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 14, 2020

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to address the House on Wednesday, Parliament will hold a central live event the day before, on Tuesday 15 September, from 16.00 to 18.00, to be opened by Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley (S&D, DE).

The live event will be webstreamed here, as well as on EbS.

What we expect the @EU_Commission to deliver on in the year ahead:

@gahler_michael calls on @vonderleyen to convince the #EUCO to drop unanimity in foreign policy making and to switch to qualified majority voting. 📺Watch his message to @vonderleyen pic.twitter.com/1MF7vyJjHy — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) September 13, 2020

After a quick catch-up session on the role of Members of the European Parliament, representatives from the political groups will present their own political priorities and expectations ahead of the debate.

The event will feature a debate with young Europeans with EP Vice-President Othmar Karas (EPP, AT), where they will discuss young people’s ideas for a better Europe.

The next debate will evolve around the major current topics in the European Parliament, with Committee Chair for Environment, Public Health and Food safety Pascal Canfin (Renew, FR) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister (EPP, DE).

Today we celebrate International #DemocracyDay at an exceptional time. All of us have settled into the new reality of coronavirus.

But one thing we should never settle for is democracy being undermined. Follow #SOTEU tomorrow – a key moment in the EU's democratic process. — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 15, 2020

A multilingual website encourages citizens to get involved and facilitates contact with MEPs. The EP Liaison Offices in the member states have organised over 150 online activities over three weeks.

The State of the European Union debate is a key moment to demonstrate the European Commission’s accountability towards the EU’s democratically elected representatives. It focuses on important issues like the coming economic recovery, climate change, youth unemployment and migration flows. This annual event is significant to promote a more transparent and democratic European Union. It is an opportunity to bring the European Union closer to the citizens, highlighting the year’s core action points and challenges. Citizens’ rights and the democratic process are at the heart of this unique plenary debate.

Focus of the week: #SOTEU | @IratxeGarper says ⬇️ This year's address will be more important than ever. To overcome this crisis we need to deliver the EU Recovery Fund and agree a proper MFF. Europe must be set on the path to sustainable development and end social inequalities pic.twitter.com/rSPVuH3H83 — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) September 15, 2020

The EP central Facebook page will stream the debate in English, in addition to the regular streaming in all languages on the EP website. After the debate, a wrap-up video will be made available in 24 languages.