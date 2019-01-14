Spain warns no-deal “catastrophe”

Leaving the European Union without a deal, or so called ‘hard’ Brexit would be catastrophic, Spain Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said, while confirming that there were contingency plans in place.

Britain’s exit from the bloc on March 29 is uncertain as Westminster is highly likely to vote against a proposed by Theresa May cabinet deal, opening up a way to a disorderly retreat to.

“A hard Brexit would be a catastrophe for everyone,” Borrell, Socialist politician and former President of the European Parliament said during a conference in Madrid.

A no-deal Brexit risks grounding half of Spain’s domestic air passengers https://t.co/9JpZygAx4C — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) January 13, 2019