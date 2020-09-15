Borrell:”Navalny sanctions”

“We continue calling on Russia to investigate this crime through a fully transparent procedure, under the auspices of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. We can expect that the poisoning of Mr [Alexei] Navalny will have an impact on European Union-Russia relations. We are going to discuss that in the next Foreign Affairs Council” said the head of the EU diplomacy, addressing the European Parliament plenary debate.

Irrefutable evidence that nerve agent of “Novichok” group was used in assassination attempt of Alex @navalny.

Use of chemical weapons is breach of international law and human rights standards.

Call Russian authorities to cooperate fully in investigation, particularly with @OPCW pic.twitter.com/YR6cTFT8uk — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 15, 2020

“Some of you talk about the possibility of this affecting Nord Stream 2. Once again, this is something that is outside of the possibilities of the European institutions. What I can tell you is that the European Commission has never shown a lot of enthusiasm about this pipeline, which from the Commission we have been considering as not a relevant priority infrastructure. But it is something that is up to the Member States that have been pushing for this infrastructure to be built. As I said, there is the scepticism of the Commission, which has never shown strong support for it“.

No guessing game: we all know who bears responsibility in the poisoning of @navalny. Demanding real investigation by Russia is wishful thinking. But the Kremlin's denial is no reason to fail to hold Moscow accountable for a very serious violation of international law. @KatiPiri pic.twitter.com/KGfitzaOI1 — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) September 15, 2020

“Finally, about the possibility of sanctioning Russia with a kind of “Magnitsky-style” [human rights sanctions] regime: When I took office, I immediately launched [negotiations for] a global human rights sanctions regime, which has been discussed once again at the last Foreign Affairs Council. [There are] continued discussions in the Council. The legal acts are currently being drafted.

“I hope that what has happened to Mr Navalny will represent an encouragement for Member States to stop discussing and start acting and approving this human rights sanctions regime that, in the same way that the Americans call it the “Magnitsky Act”, we could call it the “Navalny sanctions regime”. This could be a good way of taking stock of what has happened and keep in the records for the future the name of Mr Navalny associated to a sanctions regime for people who violated human rights”.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted a picture of himself in a hospital in Germany and says he’s breathing on his own. A German military lab determined that Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era agent, Novichok. https://t.co/hvODsmrpDl — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2020