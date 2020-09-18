MEPs CALL for new elections in Belarus

17.09.2020, Brussels. MEPs call for new presidential elections in Belarus and urge the EU to sanction President Lukashenko.

We stand #WithBelarus! We support the Belarusian people in their fight for dignity, freedom & democracy. Together with @TheProgressives @RenewEurope, we nominate the Belarusian opposition represented by Coordination Council and political/civil society for the 2020 #SakharovPrize pic.twitter.com/Y7jHXRvx95 — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) September 17, 2020

In a resolution adopted by 574 votes in favour, 37 against with 82 abstentions on Septembere 17, the European Parliament rejects the official results of the “so-called presidential elections” in Belarus on 9 August this year, as these elections were conducted in a “flagrant violation of all internationally recognised standards”. Once the term of office for the incumbent authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko expires on 5 November, Parliament will no longer recognise him as the president of the country.

MEPs call for EU sanctions against Belarusian President and Navalny’s poisoners. https://t.co/zoXoNe27ST — Jaume Duch (@jduch) September 17, 2020

In the meantime, MEPs welcome the recently established Coordination Council as an “interim representation of the people demanding democratic change” in Belarus that is open to all political and social stakeholders. They also reiterate the many calls for new, free and fair elections to take place as soon as possible under international supervision.

#Belarus On Sunday, Uladz Hrydzin,my friend and excellent photographer of @RFERL,was detained after he covered a protest and had to send pictures from a pub with wifi.The trial began today,he is still not free. Here are some of his pics. The role of photographers has been crucial pic.twitter.com/5aYdckfUSd — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 15, 2020

MEPs call for EU sanctions against the group of individuals responsible for falsifying the election results and for the violent repression in Belarus, including President Lukashenko, and call on EU member states in the Council to implement these restrictive measures without delay, in close coordination with international partners.

QUESTION: How can a group of unarmed women strike fear into a bunch of secret policemen? ANSWER: Pull off their balaclavas LESSON: Tyranny thrives in secrecy. We must strip off the masks & reveal the truth for all to see That’s what they fear#Belarus pic.twitter.com/HFJD5e81ks — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) September 13, 2020

MEPs also staunchly condemn the mass arrests and ongoing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, strike leaders and journalists in the country, with many reports of ill-treatment, rape and torture emerging from

Belarusian detention centres and jails.

#Lukashenko announced the closure of the borders with #Lithuania and #Poland, strengthening the border with #Ukraine. Not clear what he means. Banning Belarusians from travelling abroad will make them even angrier. Many go there for work. What's next? Stopping business ties? pic.twitter.com/HrlhyXcf5P — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 17, 2020

The resolution finally underlines the important contribution made by prominent female opposition members, led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Veranika Tsapkala and Maria Kalesnikova, during the protests. It demands the immediate release of the arrested members of the Coordination Council and all those arbitrarily detained for political reasons.

The text notes that many Belarusians consider Tikhanovskaya to be the winner of the presidential elections and Belarus’ real president-elect.

#Belarus opposition leaders, including Sviatlana Tsikhanousakya, should be invited to #EPlenary in sign of support, asks @ManfredWeber. @Europarl_EN rejects results of 9 August elections and recognises the Coordination Council as a legitimate representative of Belarusian people. pic.twitter.com/Uau2LHg3Lc — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) September 15, 2020