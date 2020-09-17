Navalny assassination Europarl resolution

In a Resolution adopted on September 17 with 532 votes in favour, 84 against and 72 abstentions, Parliament strongly condemns the attempt to assassinate prominent Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.(Image: illustration, European Parliament, Brussels)

MEPs call for EU sanctions against Belarusian President and Navalny’s poisoners. https://t.co/zoXoNe27ST — Jaume Duch (@jduch) September 17, 2020

The text notes that the poison used, belonging to the “Novichok group”, can only be developed in state-owned military laboratories and cannot be acquired by private individuals, which strongly implies that Russian authorities were behind the attack. Should someone else, nevertheless, be found responsible, it would still be a clear breach of Russia’s international legal commitments, according to the text.

Le Parlement européen a adopté par la majorité écrasante une résolution appelant à arrêter le #NordStream2 et à sanctionner la Russie pour l’empoisonnement de #Navalny. Il s’agit d’agissements systématiques contre les opposants, dit la résolution https://t.co/TSCbJC6Piv — Galina Ackerman (@GaliaAckerman) September 17, 2020

MEPs underline that the attempted assassination of Navalny was part of a systemic effort to silence dissident voices in Russia, in particular with a view to influencing Russia’s local and regional by-elections on 11-13 September. His case is only one element of a wider Russian policy focusing on oppressive internal policies and aggressive actions worldwide, notes the text.

Russian diplomat slams EU’s idea of naming human rights sanctions after Navalny:https://t.co/aQJsrLcqfa pic.twitter.com/1CazMLb3wY — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 17, 2020

The resolution asks for an international investigation into Navalny’s case and the alleged breaches of Russia’s international commitments in the area of chemical weapons to be launched immediately, while urging the Russian authorities to fully cooperate with such an inquiry and to hold those responsible to account.

It also calls on EU member states to take an active stance on the matter such as swiftly putting in place ambitious restrictive EU measures vis-à-vis Russia and strengthening already existing ones. The text urges the deployment of sanction mechanisms that would allow the European assets of corrupt individuals to be collected and frozen in accordance with the findings of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that certain political forces in the EU are boosting an information campaign aimed at making sure that Brussels won’t reverse its destructive policy towards Moscow.

The idea of naming the European Union’s new human rights sanctions after Alexey Navalny is aimed at directing the restrictions against Moscow, the diplomat said at a briefing on September 17, commenting on EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s recent initiative.

“We view initiatives on naming new EU sanctions after Navalny as an overt attempt to direct them against Russia,” she concluded.

“We expect that common sense will prevail in the European Union, so that our partners will abandon the practice of passing the buck randomly and will draw conclusions only from documented facts in the future,” the Russian diplomat concluded.

"Poisoning of Alexei #Navalny with an advanced chemical agent is not a one-off," said President of the European Commission Ursula #vonderLeyen in #Brussels on Wednesday. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/yL8nUE28i7 pic.twitter.com/zLP4uR5mtI — Ruptly (@Ruptly) September 17, 2020