Armenia considers “independence of Artsakh”

The Armenian government intends to consider the issue of Yerevan’s recognition of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in parliament on Sunday, reported Russian TASS news agency from Yerevan on September 27.

“Yes, we must consider the issue of recognising the independence of Artsakh, /the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/, there is such an issue on our agenda. We must discuss this very seriously. We are considering all scenarios for the development of events,” Pashinyan said.

According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, there are battles along the entire contact line.

“Both we and our adversary have tangible losses,” Pashinyan added.

Reacting upon military escalation along Armenian-Azerbaijan border, Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) issued a statement on official Twitter account: “Minsk Group Co-Chairs: We strongly condemn use of force & regret senseless loss of life, including civilians. We appeal to the sides to cease hostilities immediately & to resume negotiations to find sustainable resolution of the conflict”.