N.Karabach: EU calls to observe ceasefire

“On 27 September 2020, fighting erupted along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, regrettably causing military and civilian casualties”.

Worrying escalation in #NagornoKarabakh undermining regional stability EU calls for immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation & strict observance of ceasefire. Return to negotiations under auspices of @OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs urgently neededhttps://t.co/U0i8QYiOTk — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 27, 2020

“The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and for strict observance of the ceasefire”.

“The return to negotiations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, without preconditions, is needed urgently”.

⚡️ ⚡️Президент Армении Никол Пашинян в видеообращении к нации: «Азербайджан объявил войну армянскому народу».https://t.co/XcOXGZj632 — Новая Газета (@novaya_gazeta) September 27, 2020

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during his address to the nation, stated that Azerbaijan has declared war on the entire Armenian people”.

“This morning, Azerbaijan again undertook large-scale provocations. There are casualties and wounded, including among the civilian population. Using heavy weapons, the enemy attacks the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh – ed.) In all directions. The Defense Army is waging fierce battles, honorably fulfilling the task of protecting Artsakh, ”Pashinyan said (quoted by Interfax).

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Armenians to stand against leadership amid clashes with Azerbaijan https://t.co/rgj4g8eBAE pic.twitter.com/EeUpophjyo — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2020

The Armenian Prime minister also said about the possible conflict beyond the region: “We are on the verge of a large-scale war in the South Caucasus, which may have the most unpredictable consequences. The war can go beyond the borders of the region and have a wider scale. I call on the international community to use all levers and not allow Turkey to get involved in the conflict ”(quoted by TASS).

Minsk Group Co-Chairs: We strongly condemn use of force & regret senseless loss of life, including civilians. We appeal to the sides to cease hostilities immediately & to resume negotiations to find sustainable resolution of the conflict > https://t.co/tPWv0mJuIr #NagornoKarabakh — OSCE (@OSCE) September 27, 2020