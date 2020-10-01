BRAFA Art Fair postponed to 2022

On 1 October 2020, the members of the not-for-profit organisation the Foire des Antiquaires de Belgique (organiser of the BRAFA Art Fair) held an Extraordinary General Meeting during which they decided to postpone the 66th edition of BRAFA to January 2022.

The uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe is the main reason for the postponement.

BRAFA, which is traditionally the first top international fine art fair of the year, showcases 130 exhibitors on average, of which two thirds come from abroad. Last year, the fair welcomed a record number of 68,000 visitors, collectors and professionals, including a significant number from neighbouring countries. The current health situation and its potential evolution this autumn and winter have caused serious concerns. New restrictions on intra-European travel and the safety measures imposed by the authorities have only added to our fears.

‘This was obviously a tremendously difficult decision. Our priority was to avoid any unnecessary risks for our visitors and exhibitors. We therefore took the time to consult representatives of local authorities, scientists, organisers of other major public events and, last but not least, our exhibitors and partners. While there was plenty of enthusiasm for the event – almost all exhibitors had confirmed their attendance – the risk of a forced cancellation just a few weeks prior to the opening was equally real.

Organising an event like BRAFA takes several months of preparation. It also means working with many different stakeholders. Making this decision now seemed the most reasonable path open to us. I would like to thank all our exhibitors, our partners and in particular our main sponsor Delen Private Bank for their understanding and support’, said Harold t’Kint de Roodenbeke, the President of BRAFA.

Everyone is now focusing on BRAFA 2022, which will take place from 23 – 30 January 2022.