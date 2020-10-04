Nagorno Karabakh: EU humanitarian aid

Following an outbreak of fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the EU is announcing an allocation of emergency humanitarian aid to all the civilian population affected by the conflict, on both sides of the contact line. (Image above: Stepanakert, Nagorno Karabakh, social media)

Following an outbreak of fighting in #NagornoKarabakh conflict zone, the EU is announcing an allocation of emergency humanitarian aid to all the civilian population affected by the conflict, on both sides of the contact line. https://t.co/jmmOPttb7E — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) October 2, 2020

“The fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone has already claimed civilian lives. International humanitarian law must be respected and the protection of civilian life and infrastructure ensured. The EU stands in solidarity with all the people affected by the violence and is ready to provide further humanitarian support, should human suffering continue. We call for an immediate end to hostilities” the funding will deliver health support, medical equipment, food packages, and other urgent help to several thousand people. Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said.

The initial funding of €500,000 will help EU humanitarian partners, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, provide immediate relief to those affected by the fighting. All EU humanitarian funding is provided in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and is channelled through international organisations, UN agencies and NGOs.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia intensified over the weekend with both sides accusing the other of targeting civilians https://t.co/G37k7su13G pic.twitter.com/XgOlXMcYUB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 4, 2020