Belarus: Leyen calls for «additional sanctions»

«We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in Belarus» wrote the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her Twitter micro blog.

«I am confident today’s EU Foreign Ministers’ discussion will demonstrate our strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms & democracy».

The European Union foreign ministers are gathering today, August 14, via teleconference to discuss the situation in Balarus, and possible sanctions against Alyaksandr Lukashenko regime for brutal crackdown on peacful demonstrators in the aftermath of widely disputed announcement of presidential election result, attributing to the incumbent President 80% of votes.

Ahead of an EU foreign ministers extraordinary meeting in Brussels on August 14, Belarusian authorities began releasing hundreds of detainees early in the morning.

Horrific scenes as beaten young European democracy campaigners are humiliated on TV in #Belarus. Time for EU foreign ministers to act & agree Magnitsky sanctions against #Lukashenko & his thugs. #FreeBelarus https://t.co/giqYYuHq7g — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 13, 2020

Many of those released described horrible conditions in detention facilities, beatings, and other mistreatment, while Amnesty International said the accounts suggested “widespread torture.”

The EU Ambassador in Minsk led condolences to those who have been subjected to violence & harassment across #Belarus. The EU calls on the State authorities to respect fundamental freedoms & human rights and to stop all violence.https://t.co/C0AUlFi48j pic.twitter.com/J55LvU0Mgq — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 13, 2020

At least two protesters have died and some 6,700 people have been detained since nationwide protests erupted on August 9 after the state TV announed the reliminary results, showing Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of vote.

Detention centres in #Belarus have become torture chambers. The police violence we have seen on the streets is just a tip of an iceberg.https://t.co/FoB3RCQrK3 — Oksana Pokalchuk (@OPokalchuk) August 13, 2020

The claim was rejected by opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to exicle in neighbouringc Lithuania.

I will call an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting this Friday afternoon. We will discuss urgent issues and address the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Belarus Presidential elections, as well as developments in Lebanon. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 12, 2020