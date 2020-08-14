EU: Belarus elections «falsified»

The EU Foreign Ministers addressed the Belarusian Presidential elections that took place on 9 August.

Concluded good and constructive #FAC. Eastern Med: Full solidarity w/ Greece&Cyprus; calling Turkey for immediate deescalation and reengaging in dialogue. Belarus: EU doesn't accept election results. Work begins on sanctioning those responsible for violence & falsification. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 14, 2020

“Ministers reiterated their repeated call to the Belarusian authorities to stop the disproportionate and unacceptable violence against peaceful protesters. The EU expects the authorities to release immediately all unlawfully detained persons. In light of shocking reports of inhumane treatment and detention conditions, the European Union expects a thorough and transparent investigation into all alleged abuses, in order to hold those responsible to account.

Read the main outcomes of today’s Foreign Affairs Council. Good discussions on Eastern Mediterranean & Belarus with concrete outcomes. Took stock of situations in Lebanon, Venezuela & Bolivia.https://t.co/fD20BOt8i3 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 14, 2020

“During their discussions, the Ministers sent a strong signal of the EU’s support to the Belarusian population in their desire for democratic change. The Ministers noted the exceptional work of the domestic election observers, whose reporting, in the absence of international election observers, has been crucial in helping to reveal the true picture regarding last Sunday’s elections. They discussed how to support this vital work.

“The Ministers reiterated that the elections were neither free nor fair. The European Union considers the results to have been falsified and therefore does not accept the results of the election as presented by the Belarus Central Election Commission. The European Union will therefore put forward to the Belarusian authorities a proposal for EU support in in establishing and facilitating a dialogue between the political authorities, opposition and broader society in view of resolving the current crisis. The High Representative/Vice-President and his services will begin work on this proposal immediately.

“Ministers also agreed on the need to sanction those responsible for violence, repression and the falsification of election results. The work on additional listings within the existing sanctions framework for Belarus will start immediately.

“The Ministers expressed appreciation for the work of journalists in the difficult conditions that they are facing and condemned attacks on and detentions of journalists, including EU citizens.

“The Ministers agreed to revert to reviewing EU-Belarus relations at their upcoming informal meeting end of August. As part of this review, the European Union will look at how to increase its support to the Belarusian people, including through enhanced engagement with and financial support to civil society, additional support to independent media, and increasing opportunities for student and academic mobility”.

Horrific scenes as beaten young European democracy campaigners are humiliated on TV in #Belarus. Time for EU foreign ministers to act & agree Magnitsky sanctions against #Lukashenko & his thugs. #FreeBelarus https://t.co/giqYYuHq7g — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 13, 2020

