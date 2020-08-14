EU for dialogue in East Mediterranean

On August 14 via a teleconference the EU Ministers of Foreign affaris discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, following a grave deterioration of the security situation in recent days.

Read the main outcomes of today’s Foreign Affairs Council. Good discussions on Eastern Mediterranean & Belarus with concrete outcomes. Took stock of situations in Lebanon, Venezuela & Bolivia.https://t.co/fD20BOt8i3 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 14, 2020

Three words reflect the outcome of the discussion: solidarity, de-escalation, and dialogue.

Concluded good and constructive #FAC. Eastern Med: Full solidarity w/ Greece&Cyprus; calling Turkey for immediate deescalation and reengaging in dialogue. Belarus: EU doesn't accept election results. Work begins on sanctioning those responsible for violence & falsification. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 14, 2020

Solidarity:

Ministers reaffirmed the EU’s full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus. They reiterated that sovereign rights of EU Member States must be respected. They recalled EU common positions and the previous Council Conclusions of 22 March 2018 and June, July, October, December 2019, in addition to the Statement on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean of 15 May 2020.

At the same time, Ministers stressed that the serious deterioration in the relationship with Turkey is having far-reaching strategic consequences for the entire EU, well beyond the Eastern Mediterranean.

De-escalation:

Ministers stressed in particular that recent naval mobilisations by Turkey do not contribute to finding any solutions. On the contrary, they will lead to greater antagonism and distrust. They create a heightened risk of dangerous incidents. Immediate de-escalation by Turkey was considered crucial.

Dialogue:

Ministers recalled the importance they attach to relations with Turkey. They underlined that issues related to delimitation of maritime boundaries and exploitation of resources therein can only be addressed through dialogue and negotiation, in good faith, in accordance with international law and in pursuit of the principle of good neighbourly relations, and not through unilateral actions and the mobilisation of naval forces.

Ministers recalled the outcome of the Foreign Affairs Council of 13 July. They reiterated strong support for the High Representative’s efforts to re-establish dialogue and facilitate re-engagement with Turkey. At the same time, the High Representative/Vice-President is to prepare options on further appropriate measures in case tensions do not abate.

A broader discussion about relations with Turkey will be held later in August, at the Gymnich.

Au nom de @JY_LeDrian, j’ai participé cet après-midi au Conseil des ministres des affaires étrangères de l’UE @JosepBorrellF ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4ELYg0wD0k — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) August 14, 2020

France has been presented by Clement Beaune, the Secretary of State in charge for the European affairs.

Tensions between France and Turkey have increased after Paris deployed military vessels to the eastern Mediterranean in support of Greece, which is embroiled in a confrontation with Ankara over oil and gas exploration in disputed waters off Cyprus https://t.co/fif9zyfSo2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 13, 2020