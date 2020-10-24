France recalls envoy from Ankara

Brussels, 24.10.2020 Paris said it was recalling its envoy to Ankara H.E.Hervé MAGRO for consultations after comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggesting French counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed a “mental health” treatment that quai d’Orsay condemned as unacceptable.

#UPDATE 🇫🇷 France said it was recalling its envoy to 🇹🇷 Turkey for consultations after comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggesting French counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed a mental health check-up that Paris condemned as unacceptable https://t.co/y3EBWgL5tP pic.twitter.com/LlMSuRzvIW — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 24, 2020

“What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks,” Erdogan said in a televised address in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri.

“Macron’s statement that ‘Islam is in a crisis’ is an open provocation beyond disrespect,” Erdogan underlined.

🇹🇷 🇫🇷 France recalls ambassador from Ankara after Pres. Erdoğan said 🇫🇷's Pres. Macron needs "mental (health) checks" v AFP "Excess and rudeness are not a method. We demand that Erdogan change the course of his policy because it is dangerous in every respect,” 🇫🇷's Pres. office pic.twitter.com/GgbViKKa11 — Prof. Michael Tanchum (@michaeltanchum) October 24, 2020

President Macron described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said the government would present a new law in December to strengthen one existing since 1905 that officially separated church and state in France. Macron also announced stricter oversight of schooling and better control over foreign funding of mosques.

Turkey's Erdogan says Macron 'needs treatment' over attitude to Muslims https://t.co/Q1HV0doqXg pic.twitter.com/LuCSKXpk3q — Reuters (@Reuters) October 24, 2020