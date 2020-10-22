MEPs refuse “golden” passports scheme

Brussels 22.10.2020 EU citizenship cannot be traded as a commodity, according to a majority of speakers, who want to end the “golden passports” schemes currently in place in some member states.

This morning I participated to a debate in @Europarl_EN Plenary on citizenship & residence schemes. This week @EU_Commission launched infringement proceedings against CY & MT on « golden passports », which undermine the essence of EU citizenship. European values are not for sale. pic.twitter.com/EjEAeiVDO4 — Didier Reynders (@dreynders) October 22, 2020

In a plenary debate with Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, MEPs stressed the inherent risks that these programmes give rise to, namely money laundering, tax evasion and corruption. They insisted that Europe must not have “a fast-track entrance for criminals”.

🔴Watch & download📽️ #eplenary session LIVE LIVE 🔴➡️https://t.co/IYkdk4EYq4 10am #eplenary debate w/ @dreynderson on serious security threats through the sale of EU passports and visas to criminals, & “Golden Passport” schemes in Malta & Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/C04HSogeg6 — EP Audiovisual (@europarlAV) October 22, 2020

MEPs underlined that granting EU citizenship to third-country nationals without proper checks and transparency has negative consequences in other member states, eroding mutual trust and undermining common values.

Several speakers referred to the recent scandal in Cyprus, where high-ranking officials – including the Speaker of the national parliament – were secretly recorded offering to assist a fictional Chinese executive with a criminal record in getting a Cypriot passport through the national “citizenship by investment” scheme. They also acknowledge the Commission’s decision to open infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta, though some complained that it has taken too long to act.

European Parliament debates 'golden passports' https://t.co/RkLbhs6kJb — Times of Malta (@TheTimesofMalta) October 22, 2020

Some MEPs noted that the share of revenues from these programmes is significant for countries such as Cyprus, whilst many argued that EU values and rights should not be for sale.

Cyprus, Malta, and Bulgaria are the three EU countries where it is possible to get citizenship in exchange for an investment, the so-called “golden passports”. As many as 19 EU countries operate “residence by investment” programmes, known as “golden visas”.

In January 2019, the European Commission established a group of experts with representatives from all EU member states to develop common standards and guidelines in this area. After four meetings last year, the group has so far not met in 2020.

We launched infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta regarding their investor citizenship schemes also referred to as “golden passport” schemes. The Cypriot and Maltese governments have 2 months to reply to the letters of formal notice. More: https://t.co/yt7ebAoDVi pic.twitter.com/ysTiBM5mL2 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 20, 2020