EU-UK Sunday talks continue

Brussels 13.12.2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he will “continue talking” with the EU in an attempt to reach a trade deal, but that leaving without one and trading in future on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms is more likely.

Joint Statement from ⁦@10DowningStreet⁩ and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen https://t.co/ru9cq0GnVP — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) December 13, 2020

The European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the UK prime minister have agreed that trade talks should continue, and she called the exchange of opinions on telephone this morning “useful”.

We had a useful call with @BorisJohnson this morning. We agreed that talks will continue.https://t.co/rZpN4PmS1i — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 13, 2020

Prime Minister has underlined that both parties had described the discussions as “constructive and useful”, in a moving away from their previous terms of “lively and interesting”. The joint statement was a sign they were working to try to find a way forward together, he added.