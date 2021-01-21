NAVALNY: EU aims at stronger russia sanctions

Brussels 21.01.2021 Following the recent imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, MEPs call on EU countries to significantly strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Arrest of Alexei Navalny upon his return to Moscow is unacceptable. For all who believe in protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. @navalny's rights must be unconditionally respected.@Europarl_EN pic.twitter.com/WJs3LP1PCl — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 19, 2021

In a resolution, adopted with 581 votes in favour, 50 against and 44 abstentions, Parliament calls on EU member states to take an active stance on the arrest of Alexei Navalny and many of his followers at their next meetings and to “significantly strengthen the EU’s restrictive measures vis-à-vis Russia”. This includes sanctioning the “individuals and legal entities” involved in the decision to arrest and imprison Alexei Navalny, they say.

Angela Merkel has just demanded „the immediate release of Alexey Navalny". pic.twitter.com/B0Bliitq6L — Filipp Piatov (@fpiatov) January 21, 2021

Sanctions should also be imposed against Russian oligarchs linked to the regime, members of President Putin’s inner circle and Russian media propagandists, who possess assets in the EU and can currently travel there. Additional restrictive measures could also be taken under the new EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

People are being brutally detained in #Moscow just because they came to support #Navalny at the airport. Journalists, people from Navalny's team ended up in police vans. It is good that the world is watching. Nothing can be worse than illusions of normality and good intentions pic.twitter.com/WtTKZIMk8h — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) January 17, 2021

Following years of deteriorating relations, MEPs stress the importance of critically reviewing cooperation with Russia in various foreign policy platforms and on projects such as Nord Stream 2. They call on the EU to immediately stop the completion of the controversial pipeline. MEPs also underline that the EU should no longer be a welcoming place for Russian wealth of unclear origin.

Navalny's latest investigation into Putin is already his second most watched video ever, and it seems inevitable it'll soon be his first most watched. An extremely bold move to release it shortly after he's thrown into prison by a regime that tried to kill him multiple times. pic.twitter.com/naznn1uSFt — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) January 20, 2021

With a view to the new administration in Washington, Parliament stresses that the EU should use this momentum to strengthen transatlantic unity in protecting democracy and fundamental values against authoritarian regimes.

The resolution finally demands the immediate and unconditional release of Alexei Navalny and of all other persons detained in relation to his return to Russia, be they journalists, members of his team or citizens showing support.

Even in jail, Russia’s Navalny knows how to enrage his rival Putin. This time it’s with a viral video. https://t.co/O1iNjyrpKJ — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) January 21, 2021