EU: Venezuela envoy announced unwelcome

Brussels 25.02.2021 “On the initiative of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Council today agreed that the head of the Mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the European Union be declared persona non grata” the statement of the European Council reads.

.@EUCouncil agreed that the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela to the EU be declared persona non grata. Read more 👇https://t.co/Wt6bgNOCWr — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) February 25, 2021

“This is a response to the decision by the Venezuelan government to declare the head of the EU delegation to Venezuela as persona non grata. The EU considers this declaration as wholly unwarranted and contrary to the EU’s objective of developing relations and building partnerships in third countries”.

#LIVE | Venezuela's Foreign Minister @jaarreaza confirms that the ambassador of the European Union has been declared person non grata. She has been granted a period of 72 hours to leave the South American country. pic.twitter.com/4Za7hvIDid — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, February 24, Caracas has ordered the expulsion of the chief European Union envoy following the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions on several Venezuelan officials accused of undermining democracy or violating human rights. The European Union sanctioned 19 additional Venezuelan officials on Monday, February 22, on grounds of human rights abuses and undermining democracy or the rule of law.

Among those added to the sanctions list are several judges of the constitutional chamber of the supreme court and members of the national electoral council.

They join another 36 officials who have already been banned from travelling to the EU and saw their assets in the EU frozen. Exports to Venezuela of weapons and equipment that could be used against civil society are also banned.

Venezuela's National Assembly calls for the government to expel the European Union's ambassador to Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, in response to new EU sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials pic.twitter.com/w2KJBEB76y — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2021

Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa was given 72 hours to leave the troubled country. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Brilhante Pedrosa was declared persona non grata by decision of President Nicolás Maduro.